Brannon McManus Named to All-ECHL Second Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that forward Brannon McManus was named to the All-ECHL Second Team.

McManus, 26, is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 30 goals and sits in seventh with 65 points in 69 total games. The forward is tied for third in the league with eight game-winning goals and was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

During the offseason, McManus was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade this offseason after recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games. During the 2023-2024 season, the Newport Beach, California native had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 71 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a total of 191 ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 41 goals and 76 assists for 117 points.

Prior to his professional career, McManus played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska-Omaha and recorded 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 170 games. He also served as an assistant captain during the 2020-2021 campaign at University of Minnesota.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to finish the home regular season schedule on Friday, April 17 against Trois-Rivieres at 7 p.m.

Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.