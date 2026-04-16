Danny Katic Named to All ECHL First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Danny Katic

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Danny Katic(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Danny Katic has been named to the ECHL All-First Team.

"It's been a really good year for myself and the team," noted Katic. "It's nice to be recognized but I couldn't have done it without great linemates and help from the staff. I'm fortunate to have such a skilled offensive team around me and I can't wait to see what we accomplish in the playoffs."

Danny Katic has played in 60 games for the Americans this season and has 69 points (37 goals and 32 assists). He is second on the team in scoring and leads the ECHL with 37 goals which is a career high. He is tied for second overall with 10 Power Play Goals.

"Danny (Katic) has been the league's top scorer all season and combines great passing with a physical game." Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson.

The Americans return to action on Friday night in Wichita for the next-to-last regular season game. Allen will open the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs next week with date, site, and time to be determined.

2025-26 All-ECHL First Team

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades (47 gp, 29-9-9, 1.86 GAA, .922 save pct.)

D - Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks (69 gp, 14g, 72a, 86 pts.)

D - Chad Nychuk, Atlanta Gladiators (66 gp, 8g, 45a, 53 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (67 gp, 34g, 41a, 75 pts.)

F - Danny Katic, Allen Americans (60 gp, 37g, 32a, 69 pts.)

F - Simon Pinard, South Carolina Stingrays (68 gp, 28g, 41a, 69 pts.)

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.