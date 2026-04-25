Americans Take 2-0 Series Lead
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), swept the weekend taking two straight against the Idaho Steelheads with a 4-2 victory on Friday night in North Texas.
For the second game in a row the Americans built a 3-0 lead. Andre Anania (1), Landen Hookey (1), and Colton Hargrove (2) gave the Americans a three-goal cushion in the third period. But Idaho, much like Thursday night, mounted one last charge with a pair of third-period goals of their own. Nick Ports (1) scored at the 10:21 mark and Ty Pelton-Byce (1) scored less than two minutes later to cut the lead to one goal. With the Steelheads on a late third period power play they pulled the goalie to go on a 6-on-4 advantage, but Sam Sedley ended their hopes with a shot from end to end into the open net to secure the Americans victory
"We scored late when we had to," said Sam Sedley. "We knew they would give it everything they had late, but we were able to crush their chances with the empty net goal. On to Idaho."
"A great start to the series taking both games at home and building a 3-0 lead," said Steve Martinson. "We're up 2-0 in the series. We scored a couple of power-play goals which is nice. Guys are starting to get a little chemistry. We fly to Boise in the morning and then get ready to play on Sunday."
Game 3 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs is Sunday afternoon at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 2-0.
Three Stars of the Game:
1. Colton Hargrove - Allen
2. Andre Anania- Allen
3. Brett Mirwald - Allen
The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 2-0
Game 1, Idaho 1 at Allen 5 Final
Game 2, Idaho 2 at Allen 4 Final
Game 3, Sunday, April 26th at Idaho, 4:10 PM (CDT)
Game 4, Monday, April 27th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT)
Game 5, Tuesday, April 28th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT) if necessary
Game 6, Saturday, May 2nd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT) if necessary
Game 7, Sunday, May 3rd at Allen, 4:10 PM (CDT) if necessary
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