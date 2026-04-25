Idaho's Comeback Falls Short in Game 2 Loss

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (0) fell to the Allen Americans (2) 4-2 Friday night at CUTX Event Center in Game 2 of their Mountain Division Semifinal series. The series shifts back to Boise for Game 3 on Sunday at Idaho Central Arena, with puck drop set for 4:10 p.m. MT.

The opening frame of Game 2 was evenly matched, with both teams generating chances over the opening 20 minutes. The Americans posted 14 shots on goal just as they did in Game 1, but the Steelheads kept pace with 11 shots on goal to start the game and a successful penalty kill to end the first period.

Despite a better start for Idaho in Game 2, the Americans rallied to get the game's first goal early in the middle frame. Andre Anania stepped up from the blue line on an Allen power play and scored the icebreaker 2:50 into the second period to give the Americans a 1-0 advantage.

Later in the frame, that lead doubled, with Landen Hookey tipping a puck behind Jake Barczewski for his first goal of the series and a 2-0 Allen lead.

The Americans continued their offensive push early in the third, netting another power play goal from Colton Hargrove, who found the back of the net from the right circle for his second tally of the series.

Midway through the third period, the tide shifted. Nick Portz scored right after a faceoff to put the Steelheads on the board just over halfway into the frame for his first career Kelly Cup Playoff goal.

Quickly the Steelheads got within one, as a tic-tac-toe passing play was finished by Ty Pelton-Byce in the slot for a power play goal just 1:45 later to make it a 3-2 game.

Despite another late power play for Idaho at 6-on-4 with an empty net, the Steelheads came up just short. Sam Sedley deposited a power play goal in the final minute to lift the Americans to a 4-2 victory.

Once more, the game ended with tempers flaring, as nine players were assessed roughing penalties with 12.5 seconds remaining after a line brawl before the final whistle.

In the loss, Jake Barczewski made 34 saves on 37 shots, while Brett Mirwald turned aside 26 Idaho shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) F Colton Hargrove (ALN, 1-1-2, Even, 2 shots)

2) D Andre Anania (ALN, 1-1-2, +1, 1 shot)

3) G Brett Mirwald (ALN, 26 saves, win)

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ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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