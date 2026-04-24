Jalen Luypen Loaned to South Carolina

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Jalen Luypen has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Luypen, 23, signed an American Hockey League contract with Hershey on April 19 and appeared in both games in the Bears' sweep of the Bridgeport Islanders in their first-round series in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Luypen originally signed with the Stingrays on September 8, 2025 after spending a majority of the last two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs.

This year with South Carolina, Luypen has 37 points (14g, 23a) in 35 games for the Stingrays. The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward has also skated in 22 games this season with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, logging six points (4g, 2a). In his AHL career, Luypen has 41 points (17g, 24a) in 144 games.

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Luypen began his professional career during the 2022-23 season appearing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Rockford following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, April 24, for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or stingrayshockey.com.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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