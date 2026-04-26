Hershey Loans Defenseman Reilly Webb to South Carolina

Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman Reilly Webb has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Webb, 26, returns to South Carolina after skating in 16 games in the regular season for Hershey adding three assists with a +5 rating. Webb also appeared in both games in the Bears' sweep of the Bridgeport Islanders in their first-round series in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This season with South Carolina, Webb has played in 37 games, logging four points (2g, 2a) with 42 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 201 pound blueliner originally signed with the Stingrays for a second season on August 12, 2025 before signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Hershey on January 22. Webb then signed an American Hockey League contract with the Bears on March 13.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario native is in his second season of professional hockey after spending all of 2024-25 with the Stingrays after South Carolina acquired him in a trade with the Bloomington Bison. In his rookie year, Webb tallied 12 points (3g, 9a) in 68 games, posting a +28 rating, which was tied for sixth best amongst defensemen in the ECHL last year.

Prior to turning pro, Webb spent four seasons at Acadia University where he was an alternate captain in the 2023-24 season. Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Webb played in 198 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Saginaw Spirit and Hamilton Bulldogs from 2016 until 2020.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 1, for Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or stingrayshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 26, 2026

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