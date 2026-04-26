Tickets on Sale Now for Game Five of South Division Semifinals
Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the South Division Semifinals series between the South Carolina Stingrays and Atlanta Gladiators tied 1-1, a Game Five will be necessary and played on Friday, May 1, at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets for Game Five are available now on Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.
Should the series need a deciding Game Seven, that would also be played at the North Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for that game will not go on sale unless it is necessary.
South Carolina's first-round matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators continues on Monday for Game Three at 7:10 p.m. from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
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