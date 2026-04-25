ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Hofer fined, suspended

South Carolina's Ryan Hofer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #D-1, Atlanta at South Carolina, on April 24.

Hofer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 7:58 of the first period.

Hofer will miss South Carolina's playoff game vs. Atlanta tonight (April 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Davies fined, suspended

Atlanta's Josh Davies has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #D-1, Atlanta at South Carolina, on April 24.

Davies is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 9:04 of the first period.

Davies will miss Atlanta's playoff game at South Carolina tonight (April 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Loheit fined, suspended

Kansas City's Luke Loheit has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his action in ECHL Playoff Game #G-1, Tahoe at Kansas City, on April 24.

Loheit is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 0:16 of the first period.

Loheit will miss Kansas City's playoff games vs. Tahoe tonight (April 25) and at Tahoe (April 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.