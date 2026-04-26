Knight Monsters Fall in Thrilling Overtime Battle with Mavericks, 2-1

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, dropped a hard-fought overtime battle against the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1.

The Knight Monsters got on the board first in the opening frame as Sloan Stanick scored his second goal of the series to put Tahoe up 1-0. Unfortunately for Tahoe, Stanick would leave the game after taking an elbow from Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford, who was ejected from the contest.

Kansas City scored the lone goal of the second period to tie the game at 1. After Kansas City's Dylan Wells and Tahoe's Jordan Papirny put on a goaltending clinic in the third period, the two teams remained tied at 1 and headed into overtime.

In the back half of OT, it was Sowder again for the Mavericks, who found the back of the net on a backhanded shot to give Kansas City a 2-1 victory, and put them up 2-0 in the series heading to Tahoe.

The Knight Monsters return home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for game three of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 pm PT on the Knight Monsters broadcast network. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

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