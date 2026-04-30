Mavericks Take Game Three with Impressive Offensive Showing in 7-2 Victory

Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 7-2.

The lone goal of the first period came from Kansas City, as Jake McLaughlin scored his first goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0 for the Mavericks headed into the second period.

In the middle frame, Kansas City would add two more goals to their lead from Bobo Carpenter and Nolan Sullivan, and the Mavericks would go up 3-0, going into the final period.

In the third, Kansas City added to its lead with a goal from Jimmy Glynn, making it 4-0. Tahoe would fight back, however, as Luke Adam scored his first of the playoffs to make it 4-1, and then just over a minute later, Jake Durflinger found the back of the net as well to make it 4-2. Unfortunately for Tahoe, the Mavericks would end the night with three more goals as Jack Randl got his first of the postseason, and McLaughlin and Carpenter both scored again, as the Mavericks took home a 7-2 victory, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Knight Monsters.

The Knight Monsters are back home tomorrow night to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for game four of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 pm PT on the Knight Monsters broadcast network. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 30, 2026

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