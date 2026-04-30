Bison Win Franchise's First Playoff Game

Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill - Deni Goure recorded four points, and Chongmin Lee scored the game winner after igniting the team in the third, as the Bloomington Bison win 5-3 over the Toledo Walleye in Game Four from Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bison jumpstarted the offense early and took its first lead of the series under five minutes into the game. Goure tapped in a one-timer on the powerplay after a bumper feed from Ayden MacDonald and Grant Porter. Toledo tied the game two minutes later, and took the lead with the man-advantage with under five minutes remaining in the opener. Bloomington rattled off a couple late shots to gain momentum for the middle stanza.

The Bison started the period defensively as Toledo had a strong offensive push. The Walleye added to its lead three minutes in, which in response, Bloomington replaced starting goaltender Callum Tung with Dryden McKay. Tung finished with nine saves on twelve shots. The move sparked the offense; MacDonald redirected a Nikita Sedov powerplay shot three minutes later to cut the deficit to one. Goure earned the secondary assist. Just over the midway mark - and the powerplay went perfect. Porter tied the game at three. Goure outhustled two Walleye players and found a cutting Porter who buried it. The physicality increased throughout the frame and boiled over into the third.

Lee ignited the team after dropping the gloves 75 seconds into the final stanza. The extra physicality continued with a line brawl at 4:35 into the frame. Lee netted the game winner with just over five minutes remaining. A backhand pass went off a Walleye defender into the net after Lee drove around a defenseman. Eddie Matsushima earned the assist. Sedov sealed the game with an empty netter assisted by Brendan Datema and Goure. McKay stopped all 16 shots he faced, including multiple through traffic.

The win marked the Bison's first playoff win, and first home playoff win, and stay alive in the series. Game Five will be held at Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Playoff packages are now on sale for Game 5, which will be played at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30.

Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today and guarantee the lowest price on playoff tickets.







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