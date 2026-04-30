ECHL Names Pysher as Graphic Design Manager

Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that it has hired Adam Pysher as the League's Graphic Design Manager.

In this role, Pysher will be responsible for the development of all external-facing graphics and imagery across social media, web, presentations, print and event environments. He will collaborate across departments to bring campaigns and initiatives to life, ensuring that every creative output aligns with the league's goals, vision and brand standards.

Pysher joins the ECHL from Xfinity Creative, where he designed digital assets for large-scale brand campaigns across email, digital display, on-platform (Xfinity app + Stream Box) and other digital channels. Prior to his time with Comcast, Pysher served as a Graphic Designer for the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he was responsible for designing promotional, sales, and advertising materials across print, digital, social and in-arena environments.

Pysher received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic and Interactive Design with Entrepreneurial Studies from the Tyler School of Art & Architecture at Temple University in 2024. While in college, he was a graphic designer/design intern for the College of Education & Human Development and the Strategic Marketing & Communications Department at Temple.







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