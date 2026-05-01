Walleye Fall 2-1 in Bloomington, Game Six Set for Sunday in Toledo

Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye dropped game five of the Central Division Semifinals to the Bloomington Bison by a score of 2-1, cutting Toledo's series lead down to 3-2 over Bloomington. Carson Bantle scored Toledo's only goal, but Bison goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced.

How it Happened:

Continuing the chippy play from last night's game, tonight's game started with two roughing minors to Riley McCourt and Lou-Felix Denis just 49 seconds into the first, putting each team down a man. Neither team scored in the two minutes, but Deni Goure got the Bison on the board first with his second goal of the series 8:04 into the first.

Nikita Sedov took a high-sticking minor at the 8:54 mark of the first, putting Toledo on the game's first power play. Carson Bantle scored just after the penalty expired, scoring his third goal of the playoffs. Sam Craggs got the lone assist on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 at the 10:59 mark of the first.

Nick Andrews dropped the gloves for the second day in a row, this time with Brandon Yeamans, earning fighting majors at the 14:47 mark of the first period. Cooper Moore earned a slashing minor two minutes later, putting Toledo back on the power play for the second time of the night. The Bison killed off that penalty as well, finishing the first period tied at one.

Carson Bantle took a hooking call, putting Bloomington on their first power play of the day at the 6:27 mark of the third. To that point in the game, Toledo was outshooting Bloomington 21-3 in the game. Toledo only allowed one more shot while killing off the opportunity.

Riley McCourt took a hooking minor to put Bloomington at the 17:35 mark of the second, giving Bloomington their third power play chance. Toledo killed this one as well as the game remained in a 1-1 tie at the end of the second period.

Grant Porter scored to take the lead with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation, his second point of the game and his second goal of the playoffs.

Toledo went to the power play after Lou-Felix Denis dropped Tanner Kelly, drawing an interference minor at the 13:27 mark of the third. Bloomington killed off the critical opportunity for the Walleye.

The Walleye opted for the extra attacker with around 2:40 to go in the third, looking to tie the game back up late. They couldn't bury the opportunity and the game finished with a 2-1 final score. Toledo outshot Bloomington 39-14 and neither team scored on special teams.

Three Stars:

1 - G Dryden McKay, BLM (W, 38 SVS)

2 - F Grant Porter, BLM (GWG, 1 A)

3 - F Kyle Jackson, BLM (2 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head back to Toledo to face off against the Bloomington Bison in a sixth game in this best-of-seven series on Sunday at the Huntington Center. Puck drop for the matchup is set for 5:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.