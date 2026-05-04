Walleye Weekly No. 28: May 4, 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt(Toledo Walleye)

Playoff Record: 4-2-0 Regular Season Record: 43-17-7-5, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Monday at Bloomington (6-3 Win)

Wednesday at Bloomington (5-3 Loss)

Thursday at Bloomington (2-1 Loss)

Sunday vs. Bloomington (6-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Sunday, May 10 at Fort Wayne (5:05 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Thursday, May 14 at Fort Wayne (7:05 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Friday, May 15 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports) (IF NECESSARY)

Tuesday, May 19 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. EDT, 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports) (IF NECESSARY)

Wednesday, May 20 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. EDT, Fox Sports 1230, BCSN, FloSports) (IF NECESSARY)

Walleye Notes

Battled the Bison to the Bell: The Toledo Walleye opened the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs by defeating the Bloomington Bison 4-2, the first non-sweep in the first round since 2022. Toledo went up three games to none after taking game three on Monday 6-3. Bloomington battled back though, giving the Fish a real fight and sending the series back to the Huntington Center. They used a raucous crowd of nearly 8,100 to rattle off a 6-2 victory and send them back to the Central Division Finals for the eighth consecutive season. The Walleye are 24-9-2 at home in the first round, including winning each of their last eleven home games in the Central Division Semi-Finals, as the last loss came in game two against Cincinnati on 4/23/2022. On top of that, the Walleye have only had one other home first round loss since 2017, losing game six against Fort Wayne on 4/20/2019, an outlandish 20-2-0 run over that span.

Fight Club: The Toledo Walleye set franchise playoff records Wednesday night, as Toledo and Bloomington combined for 74 penalty minutes and 8 major or misconduct penalties. Each team came away with 37 penalty minutes, three fighting majors, and a game-misconduct for a second fight. The four majors/misconducts is a record for the Walleye, while the four majors/misconducts by Bloomington are the second occurrence by an opponent, matching Kalamazoo on 4/15/2017. Following the fighting majors assessed Thursday night in Bloomington, the Walleye set franchise playoff records for most majors (7) and combined major penalties (14) in a single playoff series. Bloomington's 7 major penalties this series tied Kalamazoo in the first round in 2017 for the most by an opponent in a single series.

Mayor Found in Mayor's Office: Forward Brandon Hawkins continues to do what he does best. The Walleye Captain pieced together a 10-game point streak (7G, 11A) bridging his regular season campaign (7 games) to the beginning of his newest playoff run (3 games). The newly 32-year-old posted 8 points (3G, 5A) and a +2 in the series. He needs just two points to net 100 playoff points as a Walleye, and his next game-winning goal in the playoffs will tie A.J. Jenks for the most in franchise history (10).

Big Bad Bants: Forward Carson Bantle posted a strong showing last week, picking up a point in all four games, and scoring a goal in all three games at Grossinger Motors Arena. His four-game point streak (3G, 1A) is the longest playoff point streak of his ECHL career, beating out his three-game streak (1G, 2A) last year against Kansas City (5/20-24/25) in the Western Conference Finals.

Nick "Nick Andrews" Andrews: Defenseman Nick Andrews looked strong in the first round of the playoffs, picking up a point in five of six games, and averaging a point-per-game (2G, 4A) against the Bison, and skating at +7. The rookie showed a physical side on the road, picking up a fighting major in back-to-back games, and is the lone defenseman in the ECHL to garner multiple major penalties thus far. He appeared in all 72 games this season for the Fish, posting 26 points (4G, 22A), 23 penalty minutes and a +8.

Getting' SCraggsy With It: Forward Sam Craggs has been producing at a high clip thus far in the playoffs, rattling off a point in each of his last five games (2G, 3A), tying him for the longest active point streak in the ECHL. He tallied an assist in all three games on the road, which also ties for the longest active such streak in the league. The alternate captain posted 32 points (13G, 19A) and 42 penalty minutes over 70 games in his fifth season with the Walleye during the regular season.

Limiting Chances: The Toledo Walleye put in a record-breaking effort at limiting shots in the first round of the playoffs, setting the franchise record for fewest shots allowed in a playoff game not once, but twice. The Walleye tied the previous record of 16 shots allowed (5/25/2024) in game one of the series (4/23) against Bloomington, while also setting a franchise record for allowing just one shot against in the very first period of the playoff run. The Fish then held the Bison to just 14 shots against in game five of the series on Thursday. Toledo currently holds opponents to the least shots-per-game in the league during the playoffs, a stifling 22.33 shots per game.

The Inevitable: The Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets will once again meet in the Central Division Finals. This is the sixth playoff meeting between the storied rivals (2015, 2017-2019, 2025). This marks back-to-back seasons and the fifth meeting overall between the Walleye and the Komets in the Central Division Finals. Toledo has won four of the five series, as the lone loss came in the 2018 Central Division Finals, a series the Komets took 4-2. The two teams battled all season, coming down to the final week, tiebreakers and watching patiently for the 2025-26 Central Division to be decided. The Walleye took the season series, going 5-3-1, narrowly outscoring the Komets 29-28, and going 10/30 (33.3%) on the power-play. The special teams will likely be decisive as Toledo (29.9%; 1st) and Fort Wayne (24.7%; 2nd) held the top two power-play units in the league during the regular season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Nick Andrews (2G, 2A, GWG, +5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-1-0, 9 GA, 65 SV)

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from May 4, 2026

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