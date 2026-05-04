Stingrays Weekly Report - May 4

Published on May 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Simon Pinard

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Simon Pinard(South Carolina Stingrays)

The South Carolina Stingrays hold a 3-2 series lead in the South Division Semifinals over the Atlanta Gladiators after wins on the road in Games 3 and 4 in Duluth. The Stingrays then fell in double overtime to the Gladiators in Game 5 on Friday night in North Charleston.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 4, 2026

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - MAY 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays hold a 3-2 series lead in the South Division Semifinals over the Atlanta Gladiators after wins on the road in Games 3 and 4 in Duluth. The Stingrays then fell in double overtime to the Gladiators in Game 5 on Friday night in North Charleston.

The series now shifts to Duluth, Georgia tonight for Game 6 at 7:10 p.m. EDT. If necessary, Game 7 would be on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Fans can watch all Stingrays away games during the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, on FloHockey, or listen live on Mixlr as part of the Stingrays Broadcast Network, presented by Publix.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF RECORD: 3-2 LAST WEEK: 2-1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, April 27 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-0 W

With the series tied 1-1, South Carolina was dominant in Game 3 in Duluth blanking the Gladiators, 4-0. Garin Bjorklund had a 30-save shutout for the first shutout of his Kelly Cup Playoff career while Dean Loukus and Romain Rodzinski scored before Charlie Combs netted two goals to ice the 4-0 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Tuesday, April 28 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-3 W

The Stingrays and Gladiators went back and forth in Game 4 with the game tied early in the third period. Charlie Combs scored 6:19 into the final frame to lift South Carolina back ahead by one, 3-2, before Chad Nychuk tied the game with 1:05 remaining in regulation while on the power play and with Atlanta's net empty. Romain Rodzinski answered with 28 seconds left pushing the Stingrays back ahead, 4-3, as South Carolina outlasted the Gladiators to take a 3-1 series lead.

Friday, May 1 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 2OTL

With a chance to close the series out, South Carolina trailed by a goal in the third. Charlie Combs knotted the game at two with 10:41 left in regulation and the game eventually went to overtime. Neither side found a winner in the first overtime and went to a second extra frame. Just before the midway mark in the second overtime, Joey Cipollone scored to win Game 5 for Atlanta, 3-2, and force a Game 6.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFFS LEADERS

Goals: Charlie Combs (6)

Assists: Connor Moore (5)

Points: Charlie Combs (8)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+7)

Penalty Minutes: D.J. King (14)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (3)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (2.20)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.924)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Game Six | Monday, May 4 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:10 p.m. EDT

*Game Seven | Tuesday, May 5 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT

*if necessary

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Mixlr

Combs the Catalyst: Forward Charlie Combs continues to roll in the South Division Semifinals against Atlanta. Combs has six goals in the series, which leads the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The St. Louis, Missouri native has scored in all five games of the series and has registered two points in each of the last three games.

Stan the Man: Rookie forward Stan Cooley has produced in his first Kelly Cup Playoffs. Cooley has points in four of the first five games of the series, including a multi-point night in Game 4 last Tuesday, scoring his first playoff goal. Cooley has 5 points (1g, 4a) in the series and a +7 rating, which is tied for the second best in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.

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