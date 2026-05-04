ECHL Transactions - May 4

Published on May 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 4, 2026:

South Carolina:

Add Reilly Webb, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zac Funk, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kyler Kupka, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Placed on Reserve

Add Mikey Adamson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 4, 2026

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