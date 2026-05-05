Stingrays Announce Second-Round Playoff Schedule

Published on May 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced the schedule for their best-of-seven second-round series against the Florida Everblades in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+.

Florida will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at Hertz Arena. South Carolina will host Games 3 and 4 and if necessary, Game 5 at the North Charleston Coliseum. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be at Hertz Arena. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Game 2 - Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. - Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 4 - Friday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 17 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

* if necessary

The Stingrays beat the Atlanta Gladiators in the South Division Semifinals to advance out of the first-round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 16th time in franchise history.

Tickets for Round 2 Home Games 1 and 2 will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office on Tuesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Be part of the electrifying atmosphere as the Stingrays continue their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup championship! Fans can watch all road games on FloSports and listen on Mixlr as part of the Stingrays Broadcast Network, presented by Publix.







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