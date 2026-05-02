Stingrays Fall in Double Overtime to Atlanta in Game 5, 3-2

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays' Patrick Guzzo and Atlanta Gladiators' Austin Roest ion game night

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Patrick Guzzo and Atlanta Gladiators' Austin Roest ion game night(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Nearly midway through the second overtime of Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals, Joey Cipollone scored on a rebound to push the Atlanta Gladiators past the South Carolina Stingrays, 3-2, on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,355 fans. The Stingrays have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

South Carolina got chances early in the first period but could not find the opener. Atlanta, trying to stave off elimination, generated opportunities as the opening frame continued, finding a breakthrough late in the first.

Adam Eisele scored his fourth goal of the series with 3:40 left in the first beating netminder Garin Bjorklund while 4-on-4 giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Gladiators held the one-goal lead after 20 minutes, but South Carolina answered in the second. Charlie Combs found Ludwig Persson alone in the slot who wired home his first Kelly Cup Playoff goal tying the game at one.

The Stingrays pressed to take their first lead of the evening, but Gladiators' goaltender Ethan Haider kept the game tied through 40 minutes, making 13 saves in the second period alone.

In the third, Atlanta regained the lead. Ryan Conroy beat Bjorklund from inside the far circle pushing the Gladiators ahead, 2-1, just over four minutes in.

South Carolina went to the power play shortly after Conroy's goal, and Combs continued his tear in the series. Josh Wilkins fed Combs a pass at the far post where Combs beat Haider short side, tying the game at two with 10:41 remaining. Neither side found a winner in regulation as the Stingrays and Gladiators went to overtime for the first time in the series.

In the first overtime, Atlanta hit iron three times. The Stingrays had chances on the other end, but could not figure out Haider as 80 minutes was not enough, sending Game 5 to a second overtime.

Just before the midway mark in the second extra frame, after chances for both sides, Joey Cipollone cleaned up a net-mouth scramble to win Game 5 for the Gladiators, 3-2, to force Game 6.

South Carolina and Atlanta meet on Monday for Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals at 7:10 p.m. from Gas South Arena with the Stingrays holding a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven set.

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