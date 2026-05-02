Ghost Pirates Season Comes to a Close in Game 4 Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, saw their season come to an end following a 5-2 loss to the Florida Everblades in Game 4 of the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

The first period remained scoreless, with Florida holding a 13-8 advantage in shots.

The Everblades broke through in the second period with 9:40 remaining when Tarun Fizer scored from the right side to make it 1-0. Florida added to its lead late in the period as Carson Gicewicz found the back of the net following a penalty kill, giving the Everblades a 2-0 edge after two.

Florida extended its lead early in the third period on the power play, as Jordan Sambrook scored from the top of the right circle 1:57 into the frame to make it 3-0. Cole Moberg added another midway through the period to push the lead to 4-0.

Savannah responded late, beginning with Matt Koopman's one-timer from the right circle with 5:00 remaining to make it 4-1. Phip Waugh followed just 39 seconds later, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Everblades sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Zach Berzolla.

Cam Johnson earned the victory for Florida, stopping 33 of 35 shots, while Vinnie Purpura made 34 saves on 38 shots for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates conclude their fourth season and look ahead to the future. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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