Everblades Blank Ghost Pirates in Game 1 of South Division Semifinal
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, were shut out 2-0 by the Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal on Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Florida opened the scoring 7:18 into the first period when Tarun Fizer finished a transition play from the right circle to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead after one.
The second period remained scoreless, with Savannah outshooting Florida 12-10 in the frame but unable to find the equalizer.
The Everblades added an insurance goal with 6:17 remaining in the third period when Oliver Chau completed a net-drive play to make it 2-0. Florida held on from there to secure the Game 1 victory.
Cam Johnson earned the shutout for Florida, stopping all 29 shots he faced, while Vinnie Purpura made 29 saves on 31 shots for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates will look to even the series in Game 2 against Florida on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Savannah Taphouse will serve as the official watch party location for away games. Tickets and additional information about Game 3 at Enmarket Arena are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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