Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today their roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The roster features 25 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
GOALTENDERS
- #33 - Vinnie Purpura
- #34 - Evan Cormier
DEFENSEMEN
- #2 - Dennis Cesana
- #3 - Chris Lipe
- #6 - Noah Carroll
- #20 - Keaton Pehrson
- #24 - Will Riedell
- #26 - Evan Nause
- #53 - Ivan Chukarov
- #57 - Phip Waugh
FORWARDS
- #10 - Connor Gregga
- #11 - Cristophe Tellier
- #12 - Jaxsen Wiebe
- #14 - Ryan Sullivan
- #15 - Nick Granowicz
- #18 - Josh Lopina
- #22 - Logan Drevitch
- #23 - Reece Vitelli
- #27 - Liam Walsh
- #28 - Tristan Amonte
- #29 - Riley Hughes
- #36 - Matt Koopman
- #41 - Nicholas Zabaneh
- #43 - Peter Laviolette
- #45 - Bryce Brodzinski
INJURED RESERVE
- #9 - Alex Krause
- #13 - Zach Krajnik
- #19 - Scout Truman
- #21 - Mason Reiners
*Players on Injured Reserve are not eligible to participate in the playoffs.
Savannah's roster brings a combined 74 games of professional playoff experience, including 56 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Ghost Pirates now turn their attention to the opening round, where they will face the Florida Everblades beginning Friday, April 24 at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Savannah Taphouse is the official host for all away playoff game watch parties. Tickets and additional information about Games 3, 4 and 5 at Enmarket Arena are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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