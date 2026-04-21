Komets Announce Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their post-season roster for the upcoming Kelly Cup playoffs. The franchise's 63rd post-season appearance will start this Friday and Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as the Komets face the Indy Fuel in a best-of-seven series. It will be the first meeting between the Komets and an Indianapolis team since 1991.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Komet playoff roster

Goaltenders: Nathan Day, Sam Jonsson

Defenseman: Dru Krebs, Jalen Smereck, Reece Harsch, Zach Bookman, Harrison Rees, Tyler Inamoto, Tyson Feist, Josh Atkinson

Forwards: Blake Murray, Kirill Tyutyayev, Austin Magera, Logan Nelson, Matt Miller, William Dufour, Alex Aleardi, Trevor Janicke, Matt Brown, Brady Stonehouse, Josh Bloom, Matt Copponi, Thomas Sinclair, Reid Pabich, Anthony Petruzzelli

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.