Komets Take Central Division Title
Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - With a victory against Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Komets claimed their first division championship since 2016 and the team's first 100-point season since 2015. The Komets will now face the Indy Fuel in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Games one and two of the best-of-seven series will be played at the Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Tickets the first two playoff games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.
ECHL STANDINGS
Fort Wayne versus Indy playoff schedule
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 5 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Last week's results
Wed. 4/15 vs IND 4-3 OTW
Thur. 4/16 vs TOL 4-1 L
Sun. 4/19 vs KAL 4-3 W
About last week -
The Komets faced the Indy Fuel for the final time in the regular season at the Coliseum on Wednesday and came away with their ninth win against the Fuel this season with a 4-3 overtime victory.
In the first period, Austin Magera scored his 30th goal of the season on a power-play at 2:26, with assists going to Kirill Tyutyayev and William Dufour, as he extended his home point streak to 10 games. The Fuel answered with a tally at 7:25 to tie the match.
Dufour nabbed the only goal of the second period with another power play goal at 13:32, with helpers from Magera and Tyutyayev to send the Komets into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.
The Fuel grabbed two goals in the third to take the lead, but Tyutyayev flipped the puck over the shoulder of Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks for his third point of the game at 15:03 to tie the game and send it to overtime.
In the extra time, the Komets didn't allow a shot, as Dufour scored the game-winner on a power-play at 3:05, with assists going to Tyutayaev and Jalen Smereck. Nathan Day got the win, making 21 saves.
The Komets hosted Toledo at the Coliseum on Thursday, needing one point to win the Central Division for the first time since 2016.
Toledo's Tanner Kelly scored at 9:47 on a power play to put the visitors up 1-0. The Walleye added to their lead with a Riley McCourt strike at 16:51 to conclude the scoring in the first period.
In the second period, Toledo added to the lead with another power play goal at 10:15, but the Komets countered with an Alex Aleardi goal at 18:42 to cut the lead back down to two after 40 minutes.
Toledo's Sam Craggs scored the only goal of the third period, as the Komets were unable to rally with the Walleye taking the match 4-1. Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 26 saves.
The Komets hosted Kalamazoo on Sunday in the regular season finale at the Coliseum, aiming to secure their first division title since 2016.
Austin Magera opened the scoring with his 31st goal of the season at 3:16. Logan Nelson then deflected a shot from Jalen Smereck into the net at 6:22, giving the Komets a swift 2-0 advantage. The Wings responded late in the period, scoring at 9:05, and again at 19:53, when Collin Soccoman slipped the puck past Nathan Day to equalize.
In the second period, both teams exchanged goals, sending the contest into the third tied at 3-3.
Josh Bloom scored a power-play goal against his former team at 15:59 to secure the game-winner. Nathan Day and the Komets defense preserved the lead, as Day made 27 saves for his 22nd victory of the season, sealing a 4-3 win.
Komet leaders-
Points: 68 - Tyutyayev
Goals: 32 - Magera
Assists: 47 - Smereck
Power Play Goals: 11 - Magera
Short-Handed Goals: 2 - Janicke
Game Winning Goals: 8 - Murray
Shots: 211 - Smereck
PIM: 101 - Smereck
Plus/Minus: +31 - Krebs
Home Points: 34 - Magera
Home Goals: 22 - Magera
Home Assists: 21 - Smereck
Road Points: 34 - Tyutyayev
Road Goals: 16 - Murray
Road Assists: 24 - Tyutyayev
Goaltenders
Appearances: 39 - Nathan Day
Wins: 22 - Nathan Day
Saves: 894 - Nathan Day
Goals against: 76 - Samuel Jonsson
Save percentage: .910 - Samuel Jonsson
Shutouts: 5 - Samuel Jonsson
Icing the puck - William Dufour finished the season with five multiple point games in the final six games. The Komets finished with 45 wins for the first time since 2017-18. The Komets finished the regular season series 9-2-1 versus Indy, with nine of the 13 games decided by one goal. This will be the first playoff meeting between Fort Wayne and Indy since 1991.
Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026
- Utah's Dzhaniyev Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Komets Take Central Division Title - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly (Playoffs Open Thursday) - Allen Americans
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 20 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder, Ramsay Mutually Part Ways - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 20, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye Sell out Second Straight Season and Set New Attendance Record - Toledo Walleye
- Martin's Hat Trick Leads Icemen to 7-5 Win in Season Finale - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Attendance Surpasses 5,000 Fans Per Game - ECHL
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