ECHL Attendance Surpasses 5,000 Fans Per Game

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL averaged, 5,018 fans per game during the 2025-26 regular season, marking the first time the League has surpassed the 5,000 mark per game since 1997-98, when the average was 5,013 per game. This is the fourth time in 38 seasons that the ECHL has exceeded 5,000 fans per game, with the all-time highest average of 5,312 occurring in 1994-95 and 5,273 in 1996-97.

"Coming into the 2025-26 Season, our League goal was to surpass 5,000 fans per game," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL is honored to recognize this achievement and the growth of our 30 markets through the dedication of each front office team with the continued mindset to engage in our communities and provide hometown entertainment. This has led to more fans of our teams and the growth of hockey, to which we collectively say 'Thank You' to all of our supporters who make the ECHL atmosphere so exciting to be a part of."

Among the highlights this season were two of the largest single game crowds in ECHL history. Greensboro welcomed 16,867 fans on April 16, the second-largest crowd all-time, while Orlando had 15,546 fans on April 11, which ranks ninth. Tulsa also had two games in excess of 15,000 this season, with 15,199 on Feb. 28 and 15,151 on Oct. 24.

Savannah and Toledo both sold out each of their 36 home games, while Idaho had sell outs for 35 of its 36 home games.

Jacksonville led the league in attendance for the fourth consecutive season with an average of 9,198 per game, ranking as the eighth highest single-season average in ECHL history. Toledo finished second with an average of 8,038, followed by Fort Wayne at 7,866, Savannah at 7,485 and Orlando at 7,112.

A total of 5,419,756 fans attended ECHL games during the regular season, marking the third consecutive season in which all-time record was set for most fans attending games.







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