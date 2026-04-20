Walleye Sell out Second Straight Season and Set New Attendance Record

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye concluded the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, selling out every home game for the second straight year. That brings the team's sellout streak to 116 games and total sellouts to 387 games.

The Walleye also set a new regular season attendance record on Friday, reaching 289,399 total attendees for the season. The previous record was set in 2024-25 with 289,348 total attendees. Ticket Plan Memberships also sold out earlier this season for the second time in team history.

"This has been a momentous year for our organization, and we could not be more grateful to our fans for their continued support," said Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are extremely proud of our community, our team on and off the ice, and what we've built here for our region."

Next up for Toledo is the much-anticipated Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye open the playoffs at home against Bloomington with Game 1 on Thursday, April 23, followed by Game 2 on Saturday, April 25. Tickets are available at toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.







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