Milne, Hawkins Star in Victorious Opening to 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs

Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye took a 4-1 win over the Bloomington Bison on Thursday night at the Huntington Center, kicking off the 2026 "Run for the Kelly Cup" on the right foot.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got the scoring started at 7:23, as fittingly, rookie Tanner Kelly landed a power-play goal for the first goal of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs across the ECHL. He landed ten power-play goals during the regular season, the most among all rookies. Michael Milne and Riley McCourt added the first apples of the contest.

The two teams headed to the locker room after the first 20 minutes, but not after the Fish set a franchise playoff record, allowing just one shot on goal in the first period. Toledo outshot Bloomington 12-1.

The Bison came back out and found a goal in the second frame, as Cooper Moore hit the back of the net with an assist from Chongmin Lee at 11:56.

Bloomington rebounded to outshoot Toledo in the second period 11-9, as the contest was knotted at one entering the third period.

A raucous sellout crowd of 7,485 rocked the Huntington Center as Toledo came out of the locker room and wasted no time reclaiming the lead.

This time Milne lit the lamp just 35 seconds into the third period, with Nick Andrews and Brandon Hawkins nabbing assists on the strike that put the Walleye ahead for the remainder in this one.

Dylan Moulton struck at 12:09 of the period from Hawkins and Colin Swoyer to extend the lead to 3-1.

Cam Hausinger followed it up by dropping the gloves with Moore at 14:33, picking up a roughing minor, a fighting major, and a misconduct for continuing altercation, ending his night early, but not without lighting up the Huntington Center.

Hawkins iced the victory with an empty-net power-play goal with Milne adding another assist at 19:38. It gave each of them a goal and a pair of helpers on the night.

The Walleye outshot the Bison 30-16 in the contest, and Carter Gylander took the win, saving 15 of 16 shots on goal.

IBEW Local 245 Three Stars:

Michael Milne (TOL) - 1G, 2A, GWG

Brandon Hawkins (TOL) - 1G, 2A

Tanner Kelly (TOL) - 1G

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye remain at home for game two of the Central Division Semi-Finals against the Bloomington Bison on Saturday, April 25, 2026, back inside the Huntington Center with puck drop at 7:15 p.m.







ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026

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