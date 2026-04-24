ECHL Transactions - April 23
Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 23, 2026:
Allen:
Add Djibril Toure, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve
Add Mark Duarte, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Grant Porter, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Zakary Karpa, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mikhail Abramov, F Placed on Reserve
Add Cooper Moore, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Faremouth, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Riese Zmolek, D Activated from Reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kyler Kupka, F Assigned by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Artur Cholach, D Assigned by Henderson
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- Florida's Johnson Receives Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year - ECHL
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Playoff Primer: Round 1 vs Kansas City Mavericks - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- South Carolina Meets Atlanta in South Division Semifinals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers vs. Royals Playoff Series Preview - Wheeling Nailers
- Playoffs Open Tonight in Allen - Allen Americans
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