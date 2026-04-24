ECHL Transactions - April 23

Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 23, 2026:

Allen:

Add Djibril Toure, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve

Add Mark Duarte, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Grant Porter, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Zakary Karpa, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mikhail Abramov, F Placed on Reserve

Add Cooper Moore, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Faremouth, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Riese Zmolek, D Activated from Reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kyler Kupka, F Assigned by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Artur Cholach, D Assigned by Henderson







ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026

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