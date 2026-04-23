Playoffs Open Tonight in Allen

Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Andre Anania

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Andre Anania(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight against the Idaho Steelheads at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On -Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Producer: John Beifuss

Broadcast Interns: Matthew McDowell, Deja Jackson, and Dawson Baker

Next Playoff Game: Friday, April 24th at 7:05 PM

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 0-0

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 0-0

Allen Americans Final Regular Season Leaders:

Points: (51) Brayden Watts

Goals: (38) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (11) Danny Katic

Assists: (51) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (27) Sam Sedley

+/- (+25) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (109) Danny Katic

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 0-0

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 0-0

Idaho Steelheads Final Regular Season Leaders:

Points: (51) *Brendan Hoffman

Goals: (32) *Brendan Hoffman

Power Play Goals: (7) Kaleb Pearson and three others

Assists: (32) Jack Adams

Power Play Assists: (13) Jack Adams

+/-: (+27) Connor Punnett

PIM's (99) Connor Punnett

* In the AHL with San Jose

Amazing Run: The Americans finished the regular season with an impressive 11-0-1 record over their final 12 games jumping the Idaho Steelheads in the standings and claiming second place overall in the Mountain Division behind the Kansas City Mavericks. The Americans outscored their opponents 63 to 27 over that stretch.

ECHL Award Winner: Americans forward Brayden Watts received the 2025-2026 ECHL Sportsman of the Year Award this season. Watts led the Americans in scoring for a second year in a row finishing the season with 75 points (24 goals and 51 assists), third overall in the ECHL, and he led all ECHL forwards in helpers with 51. The Bakersfield, California native is playing in just his second postseason as a professional, and first with the Allen Americans.

Playoff Roster Announced: The Americans announced their 2026 Playoff Roster on Tuesday. Goalies: Marco Costantini, Jackson Parsons, and Brett Mirwald. Forwards: Mark Duarte, Hank Crone, Danny Katic, Spencer Asuchak, Colby McAuley, Michael Gildon, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts, Lukas Sillinger, Jax Dubois, Colton Hargrove, Landen Hookey, Maxim Barbashev, and Riley Kidney.

Defensemen: Ty Prefontaine, Sam Sedley, Andre Anania, Djibril Toure, Quinn Warmuth, Anthony Costantini, Jackson Decker, Trevor LeDonne. Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 players: a 20-man active roster, and a five-man reserve list.

All-ECHL First Team: Ottawa-contracted forward Danny Katic finished his first season in Allen with impressive numbers finishing the season as the league's leading goal scorer with 38 and was named to the All-ECHL First Team. He led Allen with 11 Power Play Goals and finished third overall in the league. He finished fifth in the league in scoring, with 70 points.

Streak Snapped: Danny Katic owned the longest point streak of the season at 14 games. His streak was snapped in Game 72. During the 14-game streak he had 12 goals and 13 assists.

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ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026

Playoffs Open Tonight in Allen - Allen Americans

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