First Regulation Loss in 37 Days

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took a 3-0 series lead into Monday night's game at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads won their first game of the series 5-1 in front of a crowd of 4,406. The loss was the Americans' first in regulation since March 21st in South Carolina.

For the second game in a row the Steelheads took the early advantage as Kaleb Pearson opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs at the 5:16 mark. Two minutes later the Steelheads increased their lead to 2-0 on the first goal of the playoffs from Brendan Hoffman. Idaho led 2-0 after the first despite being outshot 16-9

Idaho continued scoring in the middle period with two more goals. Jack Adams scored on the power play at the 2:06 mark. Then five minutes later Brendan Hoffman scored his second of the game following up a rebound on a Jade Miller shot. Idaho took a 4-0 lead to the locker room despite the Americans owning the advantage in shots 29-22.

The Americans finally got on the board halfway through the third period as the Captain, Colton Hargrove found the back of the net for his third goal of the postseason. Idaho would add one more late on the power play to increase the lead to 5-1 winning their first game in the series.

The two teams combined for 44 penalty minutes. Andre Anania received a four-minute penalty in the third along with a game misconduct as the Americans played the last half of the third period with just five defensemen.

Marco Costantini came on in relief of Brett Mirwald who left the game after Idaho scored their fourth goal.

Game 5 of the Mountain Division Finals will be on Tuesday night at 8:10 PM CDT.

For tickets to Round 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs contact your Americans Ticket Rep at 972-912-1000.

The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 3-1

Game 1, Idaho 1 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2, Idaho 2 at Allen 4 Final

Game 3, Allen 4 at Idaho 3 Final OT

Game 4, Allen 1 at Idaho 5 Final

Game 5, Tuesday, April 28th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 6, Saturday, May 2nd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 7, Sunday, May 3rd at Allen, 4:10 PM (CDT) if necessary







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.