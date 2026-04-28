2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 23-25 in Nashville

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. -The ECHL and presenting sponsor FEVO announced today that the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will be held at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville from June 23-25, 2026.

The ECHL Summer Meetings will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase along with two days of Sales, Marketing and Communications meetings. FEVO, a leading social commerce company that makes it easy for friends to shop together on the sites of more than 900 brands across sports and live entertainment, is currently a preferred ticketing partner for the majority of ECHL clubs.

"As the ECHL has grown, so has our relationship with FEVO and their technology to enhance the product offering and fan journey in selecting tickets and more for our clubs," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "FEVO continues to be the perfect partner in helping to bring our teams together for the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings and preparing for the Season ahead."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 30 ECHL Member Teams as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America, including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, SPHL, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League.

FEVO will be on site to share success stories from ticketing offices around the league and talk strategy for the upcoming season.

"We're proud that the ECHL trusts FEVO to help them sell more tickets and build stronger fan communities," said FEVO President Betty Tran. "What makes this partnership special is that ECHL teams don't just adopt new technology. They push us to make it better. We're heading to Nashville this summer to help every club build on their success stories and plan for their best season yet."







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