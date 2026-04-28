Shawn Element Returns to Mariners

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have added forward Shawn Element to the playoff roster. Element returns from loan to the Milwaukee Admirals, where he spent the majority of the 2025-26 season.

A native of Victoriaville, QC, Element signed an ECHL contract with the Mariners in the offseason and was loaned to Milwaukee in early December. Signing multiple professional tryouts with the Admirals, he appeared in 31 games for them through the remainder of the season plus all three of their recent playoff games against the Manitoba Moose. During the regular season, he posted six points (five goals, one assist) for Milwaukee.

Element skated in eight contests with the Mariners this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He also appeared in five games for Providence this season.

The 26-year-old power forward has skated in 244 career AHL games, also playing for the Ontario Reign and Syracuse Crunch. Prior to turning pro, Element played five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, including captaining both the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Cape Breton Eagles. He won the QMJHL Championship with Victoriaville in 2021.

The Mariners continue the North Division Semifinals with Games 3, 4, and 5 in Glens Falls, NY this week, as the series is tied 1-1. The pucks drops at 7:00 PM at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd. Watch parties will be held at minibar (Game 3), Three Dollar Deweys (Game 4) and Mast Landing - Westbrook (Game 5) for each road game of the series. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played back in Portland on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all first-round home games are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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