Mariners, Thunder Headed to Game Seven

Published on May 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, were forced to a Game 7 of the North Division Semifinals after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Thunder defenseman Jeremy Hanzel scored the game-winner at 12:12 of sudden death.

Maine outshot Adirondack 9-3 in a scoreless first period and started the scoring with a power play goal at 5:49 of the second period. Max Andreev set up Jacob Hudson on the back door to break the seal, Hudson's fifth goal of the series. Hudson has registered a point in all six games of the series. The Mariners carried a 1-0 lead into the third.

Maine battled through the third to preserve their lead, killing off a double-minor high-sticking penalty along the way. Reminiscent of Game 1, Adirondack came up with a clutch 6-on-5 goal to tie the game late. Tag Bertuzzi found room in the right circle and beat Luke Cavallin to tie it up at 18:37 and force the third overtime of the series.

At 12:12 of overtime, Jeremy Hanzel tracked down an airborne puck and ripped a wrister past the stick side of Cavallin to end the game. The Thunder have won back-to-back overtime games in the series facing elimination.

A winner-take-all Game 7 will be played on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena with a 7:00 PM puck drop. The winner will advance to the North Division Finals to take on the Wheeling Nailers, beginning Friday. Tickets for Wednesday's Game 7 are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.