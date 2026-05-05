Round 2 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on May 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Tickets for Round 2 home games of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Plumb Pro+ are officially on sale now as the South Carolina Stingrays prepare to face the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals.

The Stingrays are set to host Game 3 on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:05 PM and Game 4 on Friday, May 15 at 7:05 PM at the North Charleston Coliseum. If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Sunday, May 17 at 7:05 PM. With a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, playoff hockey in Charleston is set to reach another level.

Secure your seats now at StingraysHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and be part of the energy as the #Quest4Kelly continues on home ice. From the opening puck drop to the final horn, expect an electric playoff atmosphere at the Coliseum as the Stingrays battle for a chance to advance.

Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.







ECHL Stories from May 5, 2026

Round 2 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - South Carolina Stingrays

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