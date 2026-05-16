Eisele, Moore Lead Stingrays to 3-1 Victory over Everblades in Game 4

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele tips aside a Florida Everblades shot

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele tips aside a Florida Everblades shot(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In his first start of the playoffs, goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 32 shots while Connor Moore scored the go-ahead goal and an empty net goal to push the South Carolina Stingrays past the Florida Everblades, 3-1, on Friday evening in Game 4 of the South Division Finals at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,150 fans.

Early in the first, South Carolina generated chances against Florida netminder Cam Johnson, but could not find an opener at home.

Late in the first, the Everblades jumped in front. Oliver Chau punched home a loose puck at the top of the crease to give the visitors a 1-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first.

Trailing late in the period, the Stingrays searched for a response and found it with just over a minute remaining. Kyler Kupka spun a backhand pass to Josh Wilkins alone in the slot who beat Johnson tying the game at one.

In the second, Eisele made multiple saves early in the frame keeping the game tied at one. Minutes later, the Stingrays took their first lead of the series.

South Carolina forced a turnover in the attacking zone where Moore found the corner of the net over Johnson, pushing the Stingrays ahead, 2-1. Eisele was terrific in the second period, stopping all 10 shots he saw in the middle frame, keeping the one-goal lead intact heading to the third.

Florida pressed for an equalizer mounting chances early in the Stingrays' end. Eisele continued to stand on his head, keeping the Stingrays ahead while South Carolina searched for insurance.

As time winded down in the third period, the Stingrays continued to hold onto the one-goal lead. Florida pulled Johnson for the extra attacker with just over two minutes remaining, but only had one shot with the net empty. With 14 seconds left, Moore lifted a shot from his own end into the empty net and iced the 3-1 Game 4 victory for South Carolina forcing Game 5 on Sunday.

Eisele earned his second win in his Kelly Cup Playoff career stopping 32-of-33 shots, including 15 shots alone in the third period. Moore and D.J. King both had multi-point efforts in the victory. The Everblades lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, May 17, at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades for Game 5 of the South Division Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.

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ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

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