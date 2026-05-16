ECHL Transactions - May 15
Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 15, 2026:
Florida:
Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley
South Carolina:
Add Zac Funk, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve
Add Justin Nachbaur, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026
- Komets Unable to Close out Series with 3-2 OT Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
- Eisele, Moore Lead Stingrays to 3-1 Victory over Everblades in Game 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Fall 3-1 in Game Four, Look to Close out Series on Sunday - Florida Everblades
- Tickets on Sale Now for Game 5 of South Division Finals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Look for Second Sweep over SC - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Trois-Rivières Lions Unveil 2026-27 Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
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