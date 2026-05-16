ECHL Transactions - May 15

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 15, 2026:

Florida:

Add Oliver Cooper, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley

South Carolina:

Add Zac Funk, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve

Add Justin Nachbaur, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Recalled to Cleveland by Columbus







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

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