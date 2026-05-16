Blades Look for Second Sweep over SC

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades face the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum in Game 4 of the South Division Finals, with Florida looking to complete its second consecutive series sweep of the postseason.

Anthony Romano leads the Everblades in postseason scoring with eight goals and two assists for 10 points. Carson Gicewicz follows with four goals and four assists for eight points, while defenseman Cole Moberg has contributed one goal and five assists for six points to lead the Florida blue line.

For South Carolina, Charlie Combs has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points, followed by Stanley Cooley with three goals and four assists for seven points. Defenseman Connor Moore has added one goal and seven assists for eight points.

The Blades enter tonight with a perfect 7-0 postseason record and have scored first in every playoff game so far. Florida also ranks impressively in penalty kill and power play efficiency, at 89.5% and 30.4%. South Carolina is 4-4 in the postseason with a 76.5% penalty kill and an 11.5% power play.

In goal, Cam Johnson has been dominant for Florida, posting a .951 save percentage during the postseason. Garin Bjorklund has recorded a .909 save percentage for the Stingrays.

If the Everblades are unable to complete the sweep tonight, the series will continue with Game 5 on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum before shifting back to Florida.







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.