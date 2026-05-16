Komets Unable to Close out Series with 3-2 OT Loss

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets and Walleye met in game four of the Central Division Final at the Huntington Center on Friday, with the Komets leading the series 3-0.

In the first period, the two teams battled to the wire, but Toledo was able to flip the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Nathan Day with eight seconds on the clock to give Toledo a 1-0. The Komets fought off a full two minutes of a 5-on-3 power play in the second period to keep the game 1-0 after forty minutes.

In the third period, Toledo received another power play when Austin Magera was called for high-sticking. The Walleye converted at 6:32 to take a 2-0 lead, but the Komets rallied as Magera and Josh Bloom found the back of the net to tie the game and eventually send the game to overtime.

Despite starting overtime with the power play, the Komets were unable to capitalize, and Toledo scored at 4:41 to force game 5. Nathan Day made 43 saves in the loss.







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

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