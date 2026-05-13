Komets Shutdown Walleye to Take a 2-0 Series Lead

Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Central Division final series shifted to Toledo on Tuesday, with the Komets blanking the Walleye 3-0, taking a 2-0 series lead.

After a scoreless first period, William Dufour broke the seal on the game with his third goal of the playoffs at 10:41, with assists going to Matt Brown and Josh Atkinson to put the Komets up 1-0

In the third period, the Komets got two power-play tallies from Dufour and Kirill Tyutyayev to give the Komets a three-goal cushion as Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson did the rest, keeping the Walleye off the board for his second shutout of the playoffs, making 37 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2026

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