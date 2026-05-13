Maine Ties Series in Double Overtime of Game Four

Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers fight for the puck against the Maine Mariners

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers fight for the puck against the Maine Mariners(Wheeling Nailers)

PORTLAND, ME - Game four of the North Division Final Series between the Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners couldn't have been any closer. The two sides needed 88:06 to decide a winner, and in the end, it was the Mariners who prevailed, as Jacob Hudson finished off a two-on-one rush in double overtime. Maine won the game, 2-1 to even the best-of-seven series, 2-2.

Both teams got on the scoreboard once during the first period. The opening marker went to Maine at the 4:56 mark. Jacob Hudson delivered a pass across the offensive zone to Max Andreev, who roofed a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle. The Nailers battled back to square the match on the power play with 2:59 remaining. Ryan McAllister placed the puck perfectly into the slot, where Brayden Edwards redirected the feed into the left side of the cage.

Wheeling began the middle frame with a successful penalty kill, and while the score remained deadlock at one, the visitors had a decided edge in opportunities. Shots were 14-3 in favor of the Nailers to bring the game total to 23-10.

Neither team was able to snap the tie in the third period, despite both teams receiving one power play. Shots on goal were 12-8 for Maine, as the score stayed 1-1.

The Nailers had to battle through eight minutes of penalty kill time to navigate their way through the first overtime period with a 1-1 tie. The Mariners had the shots advantage, 11-3.

Wheeling to the lone power play of double overtime, but failed to score, and nine seconds after the penalty concluded, Maine ended the game. Robert Cronin came out of the box for a two-on-one break with Jacob Hudson, who snapped the winning marker in from deep on the right side of the slot for the 2-1 final score.

Both goalies were sensational. Luke Cavallin earned the win for the Mariners, as he stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 33 saves on 35 shots for the Nailers.

Game five of the North Division Final Series will take place in Portland on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. The series will then return to WesBanco Arena for game six on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. If necessary, game seven would be Monday in Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from May 12, 2026

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