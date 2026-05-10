Nailers Take Care of Business at Home for 2-0 Series Lead

Published on May 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Zach Urdahl vs. the Maine Mariners

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Zach Urdahl vs. the Maine Mariners(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - WesBanco Arena was rocking this weekend, as the Wheeling Nailers protected their home ice with back-to-back wins to open the North Division Final Series against the Maine Mariners. Wheeling received goals from four different players in game two on Saturday night, in addition to a 32-save performance from Taylor Gauthier for a 4-1 triumph and a 2-0 series lead.

The first period got off to an explosive start, then had a crazy ending. Wheeling needed just 45 seconds to open the scoring. Blake Bennett dribbled the puck to the right side of the crease, which gave Matthew Quercia a slam dunk from the doorstep. The score stayed 1-0 until the Mariners drew even on a close play. Robert Cronin was ruled to be onside as he retrieved a pass in the offensive zone. The end result was Owen Gallatin setting up Zach Jordan for a one-time rocket from the slot. The Nailers used the frustration of the tying goal to answer with a go-ahead strike in the closing seconds. Ryan McAllister teed up Brayden Edwards, who drove home a one-timer from deep on the left side of the slot.

Wheeling expanded its lead with two goals in a strong second period. At the 5:54 mark, Craig Armstrong dropped a pass back to Zach Urdahl in the left circle, where he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the twine. Then, with 7:26 left, Ryan McAllister stole the puck away from a Maine defender and delivered a pass into the slot. The recipient was Logan Pietila, who wired his shot into the top-left corner of the cage.

The Nailers took the 4-1 score to the finish line, despite a 13-8 shots advantage for the Mariners in the third period and a 33-23 margin overall.

Taylor Gauthier backstopped the victory for Wheeling, as he denied 32 of the 33 shots he faced. Luke Cavallin made 19 saves on 23 shots in the defeat for Maine.

The North Division Final Series shifts to Maine's Cross Insurance Arena for games three, four, and five (if necessary) on Monday, May 11th, Tuesday, May 12th, and Wednesday, May 13th. All road games in the series will begin at 7:00 p.m. Games six and seven (both if necessary) would return to WesBanco Arena on Saturday, May 16th and Monday, May 18th. Both of those contests would start at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from May 9, 2026

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