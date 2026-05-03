Nailers Win Series in Double Overtime Thriller

Published on May 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers celebrate win

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers celebrate win(Wheeling Nailers)

READING, PA - There is no better feeling than closing a playoff series with an overtime goal. The Wheeling Nailers got to enjoy that ultimate celebration on Saturday night in game five of the North Division Semifinal Series against the Reading Royals. The two clubs played to a 0-0 tie for over 87 minutes of action, before Nolan Renwick delivered the winning goal for Wheeling with a turnaround shot from the left circle. Taylor Gauthier made 41 saves for his third shutout of the series. The Nailers won the game, 1-0, and took the series, 4-1.

Both teams had chances to open the scoring in the first period, as two power plays per side were awarded. Neither squad was able to convert, and the result was a 0-0 deadlock. The defense and goaltending continued to shine in the middle frame, while the clubs searched for someone capable of turning on the red light. The story stayed the same in the third period, as Taylor Gauthier and Yaniv Perets were both magnificent for their respective teams. That created the first 0-0 tie after regulation in Wheeling's playoff history.

The contest remained scoreless through the first overtime, which saw the Nailers outshoot Reading, 13-7. Finally, at the 7:53 mark of double overtime, Wheeling closed out the series win. Nolan Renwick let a turnaround shot go from beneath the left face-off dot, which slithered through Yaniv Perets legs, giving the Nailers the 1-0 triumph in the third longest game in team history.

Taylor Gauthier becomes the first goaltender in Wheeling history with three playoff shutouts, and he got them all in this series. Gauthier was perfect on 41 shots, and in the process, tied an ECHL record for the fewest goals allowed in a five-game series. Yaniv Perets was extremely impressive in the other crease, as he made 53 saves on 54 shots for the Royals.

The Nailers have advanced to the North Division Final Series, and will face the winner of the series between the Maine Mariners and the Adirondack Thunder. Regardless of the opponent, games one and two will be played at WesBanco Arena on Friday, May 8th and Saturday, May 9th. Both contests will start at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

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ECHL Stories from May 2, 2026

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