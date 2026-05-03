Mariners Fall in Overtime, Host Game Six Tuesday

Published on May 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY- The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Justin Taylor's goal at 2:36 of sudden death kept Adirondack alive in the series, with Maine still leading 3 games to 2.

The teams traded first period goals, with the Mariners striking first on the power play. Jacob Hudson took a feed from Max Andreev and slid in his third goal of the series to open the scoring at 10:42. Less than two minutes later, Matt Salhany redirected Justin Taylor slap shot from the blue line to tie it up.

Maine was called for consecutive penalties early in the second, allowing Taylor to score 5-on-3 for Adirondack's first lead at 3:33 of the middle frame. Hudson answered with his second goal of the game at 13:30, finding a way to sneak a tough-angle shot short side by Jeremy Brodeur. It was a 2-2 game through 40 minutes.

Neither team scored in an intense third period, send the game to its second overtime of the series. Just 2:36 into the sudden death session, Taylor tapped a loose puck that leaked behind Arvanitis into an empty net to end the game.

With Maine now leading the series 3 games to 2, it now shifts back to Portland for Game 6 at the Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, May 5th at 7:00 PM. Game 7, if necessary, is Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM, also at the Cross Insurance Arena. Tickets are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.