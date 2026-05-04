Mariners Host Game 6 Tuesday, Looking to Close out Series

Published on May 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, return to home ice on Tuesday night for Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder. Maine leads the best-of-seven series, three games to two, and can advance to the North Division finals with a win.

The puck drops at 7:00 PM on Tuesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena as the Mariners have their second opportunity to close out the series. On Saturday night in Game 5 in upstate New York, the Thunder captured a 3-2 overtime win to prolong the series. Despite the loss, the Mariners were able to take two of three games at Harding Mazzotti Arena, setting themselves up with two chances to win the series at home. Game 7, if necessary, would be Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena at 7:00 PM.

After splitting the first two games of the series in Portland on April 24th and 25th, the Mariners went into Glens Falls and captured a 5-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday, followed by a 5-4 comeback win on Friday night in Game 4. Forward Jacob Hudson has led the Maine offense with seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) through the first five games, registering a point in each one. He scored both of the Mariners' goal in Saturday's overtime loss. Forward Shawn Element has also proven to be a huge boost to the lineup, posting four points (three goals, one assist) in three games since returning from the AHL. Element had spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, before joining the Mariners playoff roster for Game 3. In between the pipes, Brad Arvanitis has started the last three games of the series, going 2-0-1, but Luke Cavallin is back with the team after serving as Boston's emergency goaltender over the weekend. Cavallin started Games 1 and 2 in Portland.

If the Mariners advance to the North Division Finals, they would take on the top-seeded Wheeling Nailers, who defeated the #4 Reading Royals in five games, wrapping up their series with a 1-0 double overtime win on Saturday night. It would also mark the first playoff series victory in Mariners team history.

The Mariners 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Tickets to Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) are available now at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs, including premium seating options and discounts for groups of 10 or more. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.







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