Hudson's Double Overtime Winner Evens up North Division Finals

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, evened up the North Division Finals with a 2-1 win in double overtime on Tuesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Hudson scored the game-winner at 8:06 of the second overtime, ending the longest game in Mariners history.

The Mariners opened the scoring less than five minutes into the opening period when Max Andreev took a sharp cross-ice feed from Jacob Hudson and whipped one under the cross bar at 4:56. Wheeling got even with just under three minutes left in the frame, using Brayden Edwards' power play deflection at 17:01 to make it 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Mariners netminder Luke Cavallin was the story of the middle frame, stopping 14 Wheeling shots to keep the game tied. Cavallin would stop 35 of 36 by the end of the night. It remained a scoreless game through regulation.

The Mariners began to find their game in overtime but came up empty on multiple power play chances in sudden death. As the game went to double OT, Robert Cronin was called for tripping at 5:57 - but escaped the penalty box to help set up Hudson's game winner. Andreev fed Cronin into a two-on-one with Hudson, who ripped one over a sprawling Taylor Gauthier to end the marathon at 8:06 of the fifth period.

At 3 hours and 59 minutes, the double OT thriller was the longest game in Mariners history by both duration and game time.

With the series now tied at two games a piece, Game 5 is on Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena at 7 PM. Game 6 will be back in Wheeling on Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 PM while Game 7, if necessary, will be Monday, May 18th, also in Wheeling at 7:10 PM. All tickets for Wednesday's Game 5 are $15 (not including fees) and are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

Hudson's Double Overtime Winner Evens up North Division Finals - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.