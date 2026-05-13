Head Coach Scott Burt Relieved of Duties
Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced today that Head Coach Scott Burt has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately.
Burt served as the franchise's inaugural Head Coach, helping guide the organization through its first season in professional hockey's return to Gate City.
The Gargoyles remain committed to building a winning product on the ice. The organization will begin a coaching search immediately to identify the next head coach to lead the franchise into the future.
Additional updates regarding the coaching search will be announced at a later date.
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