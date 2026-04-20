Inaugural Season Comes to a Close in Front of 7,342
Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles closed out their Inaugural Season on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed First Horizon Coliseum crowd, who stayed until the end to salute the team following a 6-3 loss to the Norfolk Admirals.
Zach White scored his second goal of the season to give the Gargoyles a 1-0 lead, assisted by Roman Kraemer and Noah Delmas at 9:28. The Admirals tied the game 1:22 later.
Greensboro regained their lead 9:18 into the second period from Greg Smith. Delmas and Jordan Biro assisted, tying Delmas at the top with Arty Borshyov for points by a defenseman.
In the opening minute of the third period, the Admirals got their first power play of the game, scoring a power play goal at 1:41 to tie the game 2-2. White scored again to give the Gargoyles their third lead of the game, his second goal to take a 3-2 lead assisted by Caden Brown and Kraemer. Kraemer recorded his first multi-point game with a pair of assists.
Tian Rask was ejected from the game 6:41 into the third on a boarding major, given a game misconduct. The Admirals scored three times. Jack O'Leary scored twice, 28 seconds apart, then Grant Hebert scored inside one minute later to turn the Gargoyles lead into a 5-2 deficit. Norfolk added an empty net goal to secure a 6-3 win.
Ruslan Khazheyev finished his season with a 33 save effort, making 99 stops in three starts over the three-game series against the Admirals. The Gargoyles were 0-for-2 on the power play, 1-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Greensboro will have an exciting offseason building over the lead up to October after a thrilling return for hockey in Gate City. Thank you to all the fans for the continuous support. Gargoyles hockey will be back.
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