Power Play Takes over as Admirals Rally to Win Season Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Greensboro, NC - For one final time this season, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice for an afternoon matchup against their division rival, the Greensboro Gargoyles. Three power play goals in the third period propelled the Admirals to a series victory and back-to-back victories to conclude the 25-26 regular season, ending our season on a high note.

Isaac Poulter made his 40th appearance in goal for the Admirals and finished the afternoon with 25 saves off of 28 shots faced to secure his 25th victory to finish off the regular season.

Greensboro struck first to take a 1-0 lead as Zach White wired a top-shelf shot over the glove of Isaac Poulter, giving the visitors early momentum. Just over a minute later, Jaydon Dureau responded, evening the score at 1-1 with a shot that slipped through the arms of goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev for his 16th goal of the season. Those were the only goals of the opening period.

Norfolk outshot Greensboro 12-9 in the first, with the game tied at one after 20 minutes.

The middle frame featured a lone goal, coming near the halfway mark when Greensboro regained the lead. Greg Smith found the back of the net, beating Poulter to make it 2-1. From there, Poulter stood tall, turning aside several grade-A chances late in the period to keep Norfolk within striking distance.

Greensboro carried their 2-1 advantage into the second intermission, outshooting Norfolk 11-9 in the period.

The Admirals struck early in the third period as Jaydon Dureau netted his second goal of the afternoon with a one-timer out front, finishing a feed from Brandon Osmundson to tie the game at 2-2. The goal marked Dureau's 17th of the season.

Just past the five-minute mark, Greensboro answered once again as Zach White scored his second of the game to restore the lead. Shortly after, the Gargoyles were assessed a major boarding penalty, opening the door for Norfolk to seize momentum.

What followed was a stunning sequence. Not one, not two, but three consecutive power play goals propelled the Admirals ahead 5-3. Jack O'Leary started the surge, burying a rebound off Dureau's initial shot to tie the game at 3 for his 15th goal of the season. Moments later, O'Leary struck again, collecting a loose puck in the slot and firing home his second of the afternoon, his 16th of the year, to give Norfolk its first lead of the game.

Grant Hebert capped off the dominant stretch, finishing from out front for his 13th goal of the season, extending the Admirals' lead to 5-3 and completing a dramatic momentum swing.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. Dureau (Hat-Trick, 2 assists,+2)

2. NOR - J. O'Leary (2 goals)

3. GSO - Z. White (2 goals, +2)







ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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