Winnipeg Reassign Isaac Poulter to Manitoba Moose

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter to the Manitoba Moose following the conclusion of the Admirals' season.

Poulter, 24, appeared in 43 games for the Admirals this season, earning 25 of Norfolk's 30 wins in the 2025-26 season, and finished with a 25-17-1-0 record as the Admirals' starting goaltender. Those 25 wins earned him 2nd overall in the ECHL this season, and 4th all-time in Admirals ECHL history. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native finishes his ECHL campaign with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and two shut-outs.

Poulter will join former Norfolk Admirals goaltenders Thomas Milic and Dominic Divincentiis in Manitoba as the Moose begin their quest for the Calder Cup in the American Hockey League playoffs.







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