Gladiators Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, have announced their playoff roster ahead of their South Division Quarterfinal matchup with the South Carolina Stingrays.

Forwards (16): Ryley Appelt, Brett Bulmer, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Josh Davies, Carson Denomie, Adam Eisele, Kirklan Irey, Mike McNamee, Eric Neiley, Ryan Nolan, Jack O'Brien, Austin Roest, Cody Sylvester, Isak Walther, Alex Young

Defensemen (8): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Cam Gaudette, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Evan Orr, Nolan Orzeck

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Eligible List: Max Grondin (SYR), Jack Matier (MIL), Kalan Lind (MIL)

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. A minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 25 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 25 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 25-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and eighteen (18) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Gladiators return to the postseason for the first time since 2022 and meet a familiar opponent in the South Carolina Stingrays.

Playoff tickets are on sale NOW - join the Gladiators in their quest for their first ever Kelly Cup! Games 3 & 4 will be at Gas South Arena on April 27th and 28th at 7:10 PM. Get your playoff tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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