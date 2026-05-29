Gladiators Announce 2026-27 Schedule, Season Opener Set for October 17th vs Norfolk

Published on May 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced on Friday the club's schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Gladiators will look to build upon their return to the postseason last season, beginning the 72-game campaign on home ice on Saturday, October 17th against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:10 PM.

Atlanta will renew its rivalries with familiar South Division opponents with matchups vs the Florida Everblades (10x), Orlando Solar Bears (7x), Savannah Ghost Pirates (9x), South Carolina Stingrays (11x), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9x), and Jacksonville Icemen (12x) this season.

The Gladiators will meet the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time since the 2026 South Division Semifinals on November 1st, at North Charleston Coliseum. There will be two Education Day Games this season, both against South Carolina, on December 2nd and March 2nd. Atlanta will battle the reigning South Division champion Florida Everblades for the first time on October 23rd at Hertz Arena.

In addition to their in-division foes, the Gladiators will also face six out-of-division opponents for a total of 14 games. They will play the Mountain Division's Kansas City Mavericks (3x), the North Division's Norfolk Admirals (2x), Greensboro Gargoyles (2x), and Trois-Rivieres Lions (2x), as well as the Central Division's Toledo Walleye (2x), and Indy Fuel (3x).

The annual Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and All-Star Fan Fest will take place on January 27, 2027, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, ID, the home of the Idaho Steelheads.

The Gladiators' longest homestand of the season spans nine games from November 13th to December 2nd, while the longest road trip spans eight games from October 23rd to November 12th.

Atlanta's busiest month at home is November, with eight games scheduled at Gas South Arena. The Gladiators will play seven games on the road in December, January, and March, the most out of any months this season. The regular season will conclude on the road in Savannah on April 11th.

The full 2026-27 schedule can be found below. Home games can be found in bold and in italics. All dates and start times are subject to change.

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 17th vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7:10 PM EDT

Sunday, October 18th vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7:10 PM EDT

Friday, October 23rd @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EDT

Saturday, October 24th @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM EDT

Saturday, October 31st @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EDT

NOVEMBER

Sunday, November 1st @ South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 PM EST

Tuesday, November 3rd @ Orlando Solar Bears - 10:30 AM EST

Thursday, November 5th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 10:30 AM EST

Saturday, November 7th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Thursday, November 12th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM EST

Friday, November 13th vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, November 15th vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 3:10 PM EST

Friday, November 20th vs. Indy Fuel - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, November 21st vs. Indy Fuel - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, November 22nd vs. Indy Fuel - 3:10 PM EST

Wednesday, November 25th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, November 28th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, November 29th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3:10 PM EST

DECEMBER

Wednesday, December 2nd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 AM EST

Friday, December 4th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, December 5th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST

Wednesday, December 9th @ Kansas City Mavericks - 8:05 PM EST (7:05 PM CST)

Friday, December 11th @ Kansas City Mavericks - 8:05 PM EST (7:05 PM CST

Sunday, December 13th @ Kansas City Mavericks - 5:05 PM EST (4:05 PM CST)

Wednesday, December 16th vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 PM EST

Friday, December 18th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, December 19th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, December 20th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:10 PM EST

Saturday, December 26th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, December 27th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EST

Tuesday, December 29th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EST

Thursday, December 31st @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 6:05 PM EST

JANUARY

Saturday, January 2nd vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, January 3rd vs. Florida Everblades - 3:10 PM EST

Wednesday, January 6th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Friday, January 8th vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, January 9th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Thursday, January 14th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 16th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Wednesday, January 20th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST

Friday, January 22nd @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM EST

Saturday, January 23rd @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 30th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, January 31st vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3:10 PM EST

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, February 3rd vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EST

Friday, February 5th vs. Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, February 6th vs. Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:10 PM EST

Wednesday, February 10th vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:10 PM EST

Friday, February 12th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, February 13th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM EST

Monday, February 15th vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 1:10 PM EST

Friday, February 19th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM EST

Saturday, February 20th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EST

Friday, February 26th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST

MARCH

Tuesday, March 2nd vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 AM EST

Friday, March 5th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST

Saturday, March 6th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM EST

Friday, March 12th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EST

Saturday, March 13th vs. Florida Everblades - 7:10 PM EST

Sunday, March 14th vs. Florida Everblades - 3:10 PM EST

Wednesday, March 17th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EDT

Friday, March 19th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EDT

Saturday, March 20th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM EDT

Sunday, March 21st @ South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 PM EDT

Friday, March 26th @ Toledo Walleye - 8:15 PM EDT (7:15 PM CDT)

Saturday, March 27th @ Toledo Walleye - 8:15 PM EDT (7:15 PM CDT)

Wednesday, March 31st vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 PM EDT

APRIL

Saturday, April 3rd vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:10 PM EDT

Sunday, April 4th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3:10 PM EDT

Friday, April 9th vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:10 PM EDT

Saturday, April 10th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 PM EDT

Sunday, April 11th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 PM EDT

**ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Secure your seats with a season ticket package for the 2026-27 season by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100! Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason; and be the first to see the 2026-27 promotional schedule when it is revealed later in the offseason.







ECHL Stories from May 29, 2026

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